CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police officers under attack for the second time in a matter of days.

Two officers were shot at while patrolling in their unmarked car in the Pilsen neighborhood. One officer shot back, killing one of the suspects.

CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen has the story about the investigation from Pilsen.

The shootout ended on 19th Street with one man dead, two men arrested and two others still on the run from police. Neighbors left flowers on the sidewalk where family says 26-year-old Miguel Vega was shot and killed by police Monday night.

Some neighbors said they heard the gunshots. By the time they looked out their windows, officers already had 19th Street blocked off between Loomis and Throop.

According to Chicago police, the department got a call for a suspicious person. Two officers were patrolling the neighborhood in an unmarked car. They were driving down 19th Street when they saw five men standing on the sidewalk.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown at a press conference yesterday said so far this year 41 officers have been shot at and 10 officers shot in Chicago. @cbschicago — Vi Nguyen (@ViNguyen) September 1, 2020

Police said officers attempted to get out of their unmarked car when they were shot at. One of the officers shot back hitting one of the men.

Miguel Vega was shot in the back of the head and died at the hospital.

Police tweeted a picture saying they recovered Vega’s gun. It’s unclear if any neighbors captured the shooting on video. But police said there is body cam footage.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) is investigating. The agency said it will release the video to the public in no later than 60 days.

Police are still looking for two more men who got away. No word yet if charges have been filed against the two men already arrested.