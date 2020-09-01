CHICAGO (CBS) — The city has cited an airline cargo service at O’Hare International Airport for animal cruelty and neglect, after more than a dozen dogs were left in a warehouse without food or water for three days, and one of them died.
Chicago Police said they found 17 dogs in a cage without food or water at O’Hare on Monday afternoon, after receiving a tip the dogs were left in a warehouse without proper care. Investigators later learned another dog died the day before. The rest of the dogs were given food and water.
Police said it appears the dogs arrived on a flight on Aug. 28, and were left in the warehouse after the CDC would not release them to the people who had bought them, due to an issue with their vaccination documents.
Chicago Animal Care and Control rescued two of the dogs, and an animal shelter took the other 15.
The airline cargo handling service responsible for the dogs was cited for animal cruelty and animal neglect. Police did not provide the name of the cargo service.