CHICAGO (CBS)– DuPage County will be doubling the pay for election judges working for the 2020 election due to the pandemic.
Judges working Election Day will receive $130 in base pay and another $130 as a COVID-19 supplement. Election judges working during Early Voting will receive $10 per hour in base pay and another $10 per hour as a COVID-19 supplement.
Anyone interested in applying to be an election judge or election worker can apply on the DuPage County Clerk Election website.
County officials said polling places will be equipped with personal protective equipment, sanitation supplies and social distancing signage and floor markers.
DuPage County is implementing a new online judge training system.
Illinois voter registration applications are available online.