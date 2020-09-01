CHICAGO (CBS) — A former Hinsdale accountant has been sentenced to more than 16 years in prison for his role in a ponzi scheme.
Sultan Issa, 47, pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $77 million from several financial institutions and individuals.
RELATED: Accountant Charged With Embezzling $55 Million From Wealthy Chicago Family To Fund Lavish Lifestyle
He promised to invest their money in legitimate opportunities, but he instead bought himself houses, cars, yachts and private jets.
In addition to time behind bars, a judge ordered Issa to pay more than $72 million in restitution.