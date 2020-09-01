DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A former Hinsdale accountant has been sentenced to more than 16 years in prison for his role in a ponzi scheme.

Sultan Issa, 47, pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $77 million from several financial institutions and individuals.

He promised to invest their money in legitimate opportunities, but he instead bought himself houses, cars, yachts and private jets.

In addition to time behind bars, a judge ordered Issa to pay more than $72 million in restitution.