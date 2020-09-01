CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday announced 1,492 new cases of COVID-19, and 39 additional deaths.
The latest figure makes for a total of 236,515 cases and 8,064 deaths in Illinois since the pandemic began.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have returned 22,961 tests for a total of 4,087,122. The preliminary positivity rate for the week ending on Sunday is 4.3 percent.
As of Monday night, 1,513 people in Illinois were in the hospital with COVID-19, 362 of them were in the ICU, and 146 were on ventilators.
The deaths reported Tuesday included one woman in her 30s, two women and four men in their 70s, and one woman in her 80s in Cook County. Also included were one woman in her 90s in DeKalb County, one woman in her 80s in DuPage County, one man in his 80s in Kane County, one woman in her 80s in Lake County, one woman and one man in their 80s and one woman in her 90s in LaSalle County, and one man in his 60s in Will County.
Several counties downstate or otherwise outside the Chicago area also reported deaths.