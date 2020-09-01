CHICAGO (CBS) — President Trump and Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren had a “productive” conversation about restarting fall sports, which are currently postponed until spring due to COVID-19.
Traveling to Kenosha, Wisc., Trump said he “had a very good conversation “about the Big Ten “playing again and immediately.”
“I think it was very productive, about getting Big Ten playing again and immediately,’ the president said. “And let’s see what happens. He’s a great guy. It’s a great conference. Tremendous teams. And we’re pushing very hard.”
In a statement, the Big Ten confirmed the talks: “On Tuesday, September 1, 2020, Commissioner Warren and the President had a productive conversation.
“The Big Ten Conference and its Return to Competition Task Force, on behalf of the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors (COP/C), are exhausting every resource to help student athletes get back to playing the sports they love, at the appropriate time, in the safest and healthiest way possible.”
The presidents of the Big Ten universities voted in mid-August to delay all fall sports.
Big Ten football coaches — including Ohio State’s Ryan Day, Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh, Penn State’s James Franklin and Nebraska’s Scott Frost — publicly advocated for playing the 2020 season in the fall. However, their pleas and those of Big Ten players were not enough to change the collective minds of Big Ten leaders.
In addition to football, the fall sports are men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball. Decisions regarding winter and spring sports will also continue to be evaluated.