CHICAGO (CBS) — More ramps at the Jane Bryne interchange will be opening soon, a milestone in the long-delayed road project.
While the overall project is years behind schedule, this part of the work is opening a month early. The ramp from inbound Eisenhower Expressway (Interstate 290) to the outbound Kennedy Expressway (Interstate 90/94) will open, weather permitting, Wednesday at 5 a.m. The ramp from outbound Ida B. Wells Drive to the outbound Kennedy opens, weather permitting, the week of Sept. 14.
“The early completion of the Ike to Kennedy ramp is great progress,” said Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “The new ramps will improve traffic flow and help reduce delays for the more than 40,000 vehicles that use them daily. As work continues, we ask for the public’s continued patience, to stay alert, slow down and give their undivided attention going through this and all other work zones.”
In addition, the ramp from the inbound Eisenhower to the outbound Ryan will be reduced from two lanes to one lane of traffic. The lane closure will remain in place through 2022 to accommodate upcoming construction on the mainline lanes of the Kennedy and Dan Ryan.
The project was supposed to be done in 2019, but now the state says it won’t be completed until 2022.
The cost of the project was estimated at $475 million. That price tag is now $600 million.