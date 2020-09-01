CHICAGO (CBS)– Shots were fired at and by police in the Pilsen neighborhood Monday night.
Police said officers were patrolling in an unmarked car, around 10:45 p.m., when they saw five people standing on the sidewalk in the 1300 block of West 19th Street. Police said shots were fired from the group and, “officers returned fire and struck the offender in the back of the head.”
Police said one suspect was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. Two other individuals were taken into custody and two individuals fled the scene on foot.
None of the officers was injured.
Police said a weapon was recovered on scene. This incident is under investigation.