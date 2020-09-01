CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s still summer, so eating and drinking outside on an 80-degree day is still perfect.

But fast-forward a few months and imagine dining al fresco when it’s 20 degrees and snowing. CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas learned of one outdoor-only spot that is just now opening up, and that says it is not afraid of the cold.

Right now, there is a parking lot at Chicago Avenue and Wells Street. But come mid-September, that will change.

“The patio is basically going be from this point all the way to the wall,” said Machine Hospitality co-founder Brian Galati.

Elsewhere, an outdoor popup bar and restaurant, is coming to the space. It is modeled after the group’s other patio in Wicker Park.

Does he think they will still be open in December and January?

“I hope so. I hope so,” Galati said. “That’s the plan.”

Elsewhere will be 100 percent outdoors. Food and drinks will be prepared across the alley at the Headquarters Bearcade, also owned by Machine, but temporarily closed.

That is also where the team is assembling the 12 heat lamps they ordered. They plan to set up canopies and sell blankets branded with the restaurant logo.

“For us, we’re leaning into it,” Galati said. “We’re going to have a very creative hot drink specials that are coming in that are going to be served in Thermoses.”

They are not the only ones thinking and drinking outside the box. The owner of the George Street Pub at Halsted and George streets said he is gathering heat lamps as well – and looking into the possibility of setting up a tent with TVs.

He is still working with the city on how or if he can do it.

In past winters, some restaurants have even used heated domes to create outdoor space.

Owners across the country are now exploring whether the domes could be a safe option this winter.

Elsewhere is opening Sept. 10. Galati said his team is looking into the dome possibility, but for now, domes are not on the menu.

“Like anything else, like the Christkindlmarket and outdoor festive Christmas celebrations, I think people come prepared,” Galati said. They know they’re going to be in the cold environment, so they dress appropriately.”

Galati said Elsewhere will have about 64 seats and the tables will be socially distanced.