CBS Sports Announces SEC On CBS Schedule For 2020, Highlighted By Alabama-LSU November 14The SEC is just a few weeks away from kickoff and CBS Sports will be there with coverage each Saturday through the season.

Robert Leads 1st-Place White Sox In Rally Past TwinsLuis Robert hit a tying homer in the seventh inning and the go-ahead double in the ninth, and the Chicago White Sox rallied to beat the skidding Minnesota Twins Monday night.

Cubs Get OF Cameron Maybin, 2 Lefty Relievers In 3 tradesThe Chicago Cubs acquired veteran outfielder Cameron Maybin and two left-handed relievers in three trades on Monday, adding some help for the pursuit of their first division title since 2017.

'I'm Really Excited For The Future Of The Game': Jessie Warren On New Professional Softball League Athletes Unlimited2018 NCAA champion Jessie Warren discusses a new professional softball league called Athletes Unlimited and it will be on CBS Sports Network at 4pm and 8pm EST on Monday.

CBS Sports Airing 5-Hour 'Portraits In Black' Special Focusing On Black Athletes' Experience With Racism In Sports And SocietyThe network is airing five hours of programming centered on the Black athletes' experience in America hosted by James Brown this Sunday, September 6.

Jon Rahm Makes The Biggest Putt To Win A Thriller At BMWJon Rahm tore through the back nine Sunday on his way to a 6-under 64, the lowest round of the week, to finish at 4-under 276.