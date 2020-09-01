CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was subjected to a violent carjacking in South Shore Tuesday night – with a child still inside the car.

It happened at 69th Street and South Shore Drive around 8:40 p.m., police said.

The woman was getting out of her car to go to a restaurant, and she left it unattended with the keys in the car, police said.

A man then left the same restaurant and took the gold Kia Sportage, with the woman’s 4-year-old son in the back seat.

A witness said he saw a woman hanging onto the driver’s side window.

While the suspect was pulling off, it dragged the woman several feet until she hit the ground screaming, “They got my baby!” the witness said.

At that point, the witness called police.

The vehicle was left ditched a short distance away near the Metra tracks at 71st Street and Exchange Avenue after it was involved in the crash. The airbags were deployed.

Police said the child was reunited with his mother still inside and was taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was in good condition and was admitted for evaluation.

No one was in custody late Tuesday night. Area One detectives were investigating.