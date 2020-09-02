CHICAGO (CBS) — West suburban Aurora has reached a grim milestone; surpassing 5,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, Aurora has reached 5,001 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, including 118 deaths.
Mayor Richard Irvin encouraged everyone in the state’s second largest city to be diligent in preventive measures, like wearing masks and social distancing.
“Five thousand have battled the virus in Aurora, 118 have died because of it. We can level out this quantity if we increase our quality; our quality of care, and quality of caution,” he said.
The mayor expressed concern about restaurants and bars in aurora. He said he is seeing to many people not wearing masks.
Irvin said warnings have been issued to businesses, but no fines so far. However, he said it’s a possibility if establishments don’t comply.