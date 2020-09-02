DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be quiet and mostly clear Wednesday night with light winds and lows in the mid-60s.

It will be warm again on Thursday with highs in the mid-80s.

At A Glance Tomorrow: 09.02.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist is tracking a cold front that will cross our area early Thursday afternoon. It is possible that we will see a stray shower along it between 1 and 3 p.m. But most areas stay dry.

Thursday 1:45 p.m.: 09.02.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

All areas will experience a gusty wind shift with the passage of the front. At noon, strong southwesterly winds help to warm the temperature into the mid-80s.

Noon Thursday: 09.02.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

By 3 p.m. we start to see the intrusion of the front, shifting winds more west and northwest.

3 p.m. Thursday: 09.02.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

The rest of the day, we could have northwest wind gusts to 35 mph. This will create high wave action and bring a high risk for dangerous rip currents at the beaches, especially for northwest Indiana.

This frontal passage will take temps to more seasonable levels for the long holiday weekend.

7-Day: 09.02.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

The next real rain chance is Sunday afternoon.

Mary Kay Kleist