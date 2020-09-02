CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be quiet and mostly clear Wednesday night with light winds and lows in the mid-60s.
It will be warm again on Thursday with highs in the mid-80s.
CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist is tracking a cold front that will cross our area early Thursday afternoon. It is possible that we will see a stray shower along it between 1 and 3 p.m. But most areas stay dry.
All areas will experience a gusty wind shift with the passage of the front. At noon, strong southwesterly winds help to warm the temperature into the mid-80s.
By 3 p.m. we start to see the intrusion of the front, shifting winds more west and northwest.
The rest of the day, we could have northwest wind gusts to 35 mph. This will create high wave action and bring a high risk for dangerous rip currents at the beaches, especially for northwest Indiana.
This frontal passage will take temps to more seasonable levels for the long holiday weekend.
The next real rain chance is Sunday afternoon.