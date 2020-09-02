DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– Crews responded to a three-alarm fire at an apartment building in the West Woodlawn neighborhood.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the fire broke out at a three-story building in the 6100 block of Eberhart.

No injuries have been reported. CFD said a cat was rescued from the burning building.

According to the Red Cross, 22 adults and nine children were displaced in the fire.

This is a developing story. 