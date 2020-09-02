CHICAGO (CBS)– Crews responded to a three-alarm fire at an apartment building in the West Woodlawn neighborhood.
311 alarm fire 6100 block of Eberhart. Three story courtyard. EMS plan 1 no injuries searches clear so far. One cat rescued. pic.twitter.com/ltXvYnzr8P
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) September 2, 2020
According to the Chicago Fire Department, the fire broke out at a three-story building in the 6100 block of Eberhart.
3 11 6108 Eberhart now struck out. No injuries. 30 unit courtyard building. pic.twitter.com/zFtuh3EkL5
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) September 2, 2020
No injuries have been reported. CFD said a cat was rescued from the burning building.
According to the Red Cross, 22 adults and nine children were displaced in the fire.
This is a developing story.