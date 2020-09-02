CHICAGO (CBS) — Anyone needing food or masks can pick them up in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood on Wednesday.
Boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables will be handed out and more than 1,000 masks will be given out.
The items are all donated and everything is free.
People can pick up the items from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Benito Juarez Community Academy located at 1450 West Cermak.
FREE Food Distribution this evening, Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 5pm. This distribution will ONLY be in the Benito Juarez Parking lots located off of 21st and Loomis. @ZakatUS @ChicagoTM @AlmaEAnaya @SigchoFor25 @UNOchicago pic.twitter.com/AszJYqDNAF
— Benito Juárez Community Academy (@BJCAEagles) September 2, 2020