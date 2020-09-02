DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — Anyone needing food or masks can pick them up in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood on Wednesday.

Boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables will be handed out and more than 1,000 masks will be given out.

The items are all donated and everything is free.

People can pick up the items from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Benito Juarez Community Academy located at 1450 West Cermak.

 