SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) — Hate crime charges have been filed against a north suburban woman in a confrontation that was caught on camera at a Winnetka beach.

CBS 2’s Jermont Terry was present for Irene Donoshaytis’ hearing Wednesday at the Skokie Courthouse. Donoshaytis bonded out of jail late Wednesday afternoon.

This was her second time posting bail following a now-viral video exchange at a park in Winnetka last month. But this time, she is charged with more than just assault – instead, a hate crime.

Terry asked Donoshaytis if there was anything she wanted to say about the charges. The 65-year-old avoided Terry’s questions as she left the courthouse.

Donoshaytis jumped into a car where her husband waited just moments after posting her bond. She had turned herself in on Wednesday morning, and by the afternoon, she walked into the courtroom handcuffed and facing a new felony.

Donoshaytis was captured on video demanding a Black man show her a pass at the pier. The only problem is that it is a public beach and no pass is required.

The young man called police and recorded the heated exchange.

Donoshaytis is heard saying she felt threatened because the man, Otis Campbell, was Black – and then hitting him twice. Prosecutors said her actions were racially motivated, but her attorney, Jeff Fagan, insists that is far from the case.

Terry: “In court today, you gave indication that she’s has received death threats can you elaborate? Is she being targeted at this moment?”

Fagan: “I believe she’s being targeted improperly. This is, in my opinion, a miscommunication. What we’re hoping is that this is going to be resolved quickly.”

So what does the man whom Donoshaytis is accused of harassing have to say about all this? He calls it justice, and he had more to say.

Look for more of Terry’s exclusive interview with Otis Campbell, coming up on the CBS 2 News at 10.