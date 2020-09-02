CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and wounded by Cook County Sheriff’s police on the Southwest Side Monday afternoon.
Sheriff’s police were involved in a traffic stop near the 4600 block of South Laramie Avenue at 7:20 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s office.
The man officers shot was struck two times and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, the Sheriff’s office said.
The Sheriff’s police did not immediately release the circumstances that led to the shooting.
No officers were injured, the Sheriff’s office said.
Chicago Police also responded after hearing the shots on ShotSpotter. The Sheriff’s police have turned the investigation over to the Chicago Police Department.