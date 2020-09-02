KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and other law enforcement agencies have identified at least seven people as persons of interest in arsons that occurred in Kenosha during civil unrest there last week.

Several buildings were set on fire, and some were destroyed, during the unrest following the shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha police on Sunday, Aug. 23.

The ATF’s National response Tea, and Milwaukee Field Office, along with authorities at the Kenosha city and Wisconsin state level, are working to find the people responsible for 20 structure fires and seven vehicle arsons.

“We are asking the community to look at these images and videos and provide information to help solve these arsons,” Special Agent in Charge Kristen de Tineo of the Chicago Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives said in a news release. “Engaging the community is imperative to not only solving these arsons, it will help the community heal and build trust among all Kenosha stakeholders.”

The ATF and Kenosha police released photos and videos of several specific people, including one man who is wanted in the arson that destroyed B&L Furniture, at 1101 60th St. in Kenosha, on Monday, Aug. 24, and in a Kenosha garbage truck fire at 56th Street and Sheridan Road the night before.

The ATF also released a photo of a woman wanted in an arson at TCF Bank, at 1815 63rd St. in Kenosha, at 11:34 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24 (below).

Another woman is wanted in the arson at the H&R Block at 6124 22nd Ave. in Kenosha on Monday, Aug. 24 (below).

Another woman seen in a photo is wanted in several arsons on Monday, Aug. 24 (below).

Video shows a man wanted in an arson at Car Source, at 6226 Sheridan Rd. in Kenosha, on Monday, Aug. 24 (below).

Another man still is wanted in the arson that destroyed the Kenosha Probation and Parole Building at 1212 60th St. in Kenosha on Monday, Aug. 24.

Arsons are also under investigation at:

• Mangia’s Italian Restaurant, 5717 Sheridan Rd.;

• Kenosha Public Library, 711 59th Pl.;

• Mattress Shop, 6224 22nd Ave.;

• Affordable Auto, 1118 60th St.;

• County Credit Union, 925 59th St.;

• Charlie’s 10th Hole, 3805 22nd Ave.;

• Boost Mobile, 2208 Roosevelt Rd.;

• Car Source, 5821 Sheridan Rd.;

• Something Different, 5716 6th Ave.;

• DeBerge’s Framing & Gallery, 2008 63rd St.;

• Citgo Gas Station, 3806 30th St.;

• Treasure’s Within, 1016 60th St.;

• Dinosaur Discovery Museum, 5608 10th Ave.;

• Lend Nation, 6304 22nd Ave.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department at (262) 605-5203 or Kenosha CrimeStoppers at (262) 656-7333, or 1-888-ATF-FIRE. Information may also be emailed to ATFTips@atf.gov.