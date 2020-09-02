CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Wednesday released photos and video of people they are seeking in a shooting that left a man dead and four other people injured as they dined at a Morgan Park pancake house this past weekend.
Police said the victims were eating in an outdoor tent at the Lumes Pancake House, 11601 S. Western Ave. Five people were hit, and one died.
The 31-year-old man who was killed was the target of the shooting, police said. A sport-utility vehicle pulled up and someone fired shots as he ate, police said.
He was identified as Devon Welsh.
Meanwhile, a 43-year-old woman suffered gunshots to the abdomen and buttocks, and a 32-year-old man and woman were each shot in the thigh. All were stabilized at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.
Police have released images and video of five men they are seeking in connection with the shooting. One was wearing a teal hoodie with light jeans and multicolored gym shoes, one was wearing a black hoodie with blue jeans and black shoes, one was wearing a yellow hoodie with a black baseball cap, one was wearing a white sleeveless T-shirt with dark pants, and one was wearing a black T-shirt with light-colored jeans and dark gym shoes. They were also all wearing face coverings.
Police also released a photo of a vehicle that was involved.
Anyone with information was asked to contact Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8271. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at CPDTip.com.