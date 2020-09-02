CHICAGO (CBS) — September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month, and leaders are calling on people of color to donate blood and save lives.

Among those speaking at the Thompson Center about blood donations was Illinois State Representative LaShawn Ford, who said he is a loyal blood donor.

Donations are especially low right now because of the pandemic. The CDC said sickle cell disease affects around 100,000 Americans, mostly people of color.

Representative Ford’s office listed a number of ways people can help and donate:

*Go to americasblood.org, enter your zip code, and be connected to your closest blood donation center to schedule an appointment. The IL Coalition of Community Blood Centers (whose membership includes Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, Rock River Valley Blood Center, Versiti, and Vitalant)has over 40 donor centers throughout the state.

*Donate at one of the Sickle Cell Awareness Blood Drives:

*Sept 11th– DuSable Museum 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 740 E. 56th Place in Chicago.Contact Vitalant (formerly LifeSource) 877-258-4825 to schedule a donation time.

*Sept 19th– Abundant Living Center 11 am to 3 pm (14540 Lincoln Ave in Dalton). Contact Lawrence Smith with Versiti (formerly Heartland Blood Center) 331-276-8851 to schedule a donation time.

*Sept 19th– Rehoboth Apostolic Worship Center 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (9130 S. Vincennes in Chicago). Contact Vitalant (formerly LifeSource) 877-258-4825 to schedule a donation time.

*Sept 19th– Second First Church-10:00 a.m. to 2:00 pm. (318 N. Church St. in Rockford) Sponsored by State Rep. Maurice West (D-Rockford). Contact Rep. West 815-987-7433 to schedule a donation time.

*Saturday, Sept 26th Gordon-Booth District Office 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (500 W Main Street in Peoria)Sponsored by Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth.