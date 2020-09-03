CHICAGO (CBS) — The death of George Floyd earlier this year set off weeks of protests and unrest in cities across the country.
But in Chicago, one group of teenagers turned their anger into action, and transformed a looted liquor store into something their community needed.
“I really felt like cornered and confused as to why I couldn’t be a part of the change I wanted to see,” said teen Azariah Baker.
Out of the destruction, members of the after-school program By the Hand Kids Club saw an opportunity: To build a fresh food market where a looted liquor store used to stand.
They turned to former Chicago Bears player Sam Acho, who enlisted 14 other athletes to fund the half million dollar project.
The students studied pricing and marketing to be ready for opening day.
For twelve weeks, the students will work the market after school helping to serve their neighborhood.
WATCH: How a group of Chicago teenagers turned their frustration into action, transforming a looted liquor store into a fresh food market.@adrianasdiaz has the story on the teens who stepped up to create the change they wanted to see in their neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/0jgEILcW6i
— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) September 3, 2020