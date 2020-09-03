CHICAGO (CBS)– CBS 2 is Working For Chicago and working with a career coach every week to bring you advice about looking for and landing a job during this job crisis.
This week, we’re talking about reassessing during a stalled job search.
“The best thing you can do is take an objective look at what you’ve been doing to date and really assess it,” Lynee Alves, president of Interview Like An Expert, said. “Look at your resume and compare it to the job descriptions and the job postings you’re applying for and make sure you’re seeing a match.”
Alves says to make sure it’s a match in job title because that’s what online application softwares are looking for. There should also be a match in your skills and experience.. Based on what the employer is looking for.
As for people hoping to pivot into a new role or industry, Alves said it’s important for you to know which of your skills and your experience is transferrable.
“And really focus on roles that are a good match for that,” She said. “Sometimes people have trouble with that, so many ask someone you trust or get free help or go to a career coach who can help you see whats the fastest path and best path.”