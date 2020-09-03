DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — A cold front was passing through the area Thursday afternoon.

Southwest winds have gusted to 40 mph ahead of the front. Clouds and a few sprinkles have formed along the front.

Dry air will work in behind the front as the wind flow becomes northwest.

A beach hazards statement is up for the Indiana shoreline through Friday afternoon as waves build 5-8 feet.

It will be clearing and cool Thursday night, with lows in the 50s and even upper 40s for outlying areas.

It will be sunny heading into the long holiday weekend. The next real rain chance is Sunday.

There is a slight shower or storm chance on Labor Day with highs in the lower 80s. It will be cooler with shower chances heading through next week.

