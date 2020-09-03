New Father Reynolds Homers As Pirates Top Cubs 6-2Kyle Schwarber, Victor Caratini and Jason Kipnis had two hits apiece for the Cubs, but the NL Central leaders ended a 5-5, 12-day road trip with a thud.

NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird On Challenge Cup, Upcoming Fall Series: 'We Generated A Lot Of Excitement For Our League And Our Players'The NWSL returns to CBS this weekend and commissioner Lisa Baird is excited to have the league front and center once more as it returns to action.

Kentucky Derby 2020: 'Saturday Could Be Coronation Of Potentially Great Horse In Tiz The Law' Says SportsLine Writer Gene MenezSportsLine senior writer Gene Menez breaks down Tiz the Law's shot at taking the second leg of the Triple Crown on Saturday.

Tom Seaver, Hall Of Fame Pitcher Who Led 'Miracle Mets' To Overtake 1969 Cubs, Dies At 75

4 Errors For White Sox As They Fall To Minnesota TwinsJosh Donaldson returned from the injured list with two hits and two RBIs for the Minnesota Twins, who beat the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night.

Baez, Hendricks Lead Cubs Over PiratesJavier Baez hit a three-run home run and Kyle Hendricks pitched one-run ball over six innings Wednesday night to lead the Chicago Cubs to a victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.