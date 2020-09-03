CHICAGO (CBS)– The family of 26-year-old Miguel Vega, who was killed by Chicago police in Pilsen, will hold a vigil Thursday night.
The family will meet at 19th and Throop streets at 6 p.m.
According to Chicago police, the department got a call for a suspicious person. Two officers were patrolling the neighborhood in an unmarked car. They were driving down 19th Street when they saw five men standing on the sidewalk.
Police said officers attempted to get out of their unmarked car when they were shot at. One of the officers shot back hitting one of the men.
Vega was shot in the back of the head and died at the hospital.
Police tweeted a picture saying they recovered Vega’s gun. However, Vegas family claims that gun was discovered over 40-feet away from his body.
Police say they will release body cam video within 60 days.