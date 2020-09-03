CHICAGO (CBS) — A 16-year-old girl was shot and wounded Thursday afternoon in the Avalon Park neighborhood.
Police said at 3:24 p.m. in the 1400 block of East 79th Street, the girl was involved in an altercation on the sidewalk when a male assailant came up and fired shots, striking her in the right hip.
The girl was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was reported in serious, but stable, condition.
The suspect fled east on 79th Street in a vehicle, police said.
As of 4:30 p.m., no one was in custody. Area Two detectives were investigating.