Chicago Lawn Community Steps Up In A Big Way For Senior Struggling With Mortgage, BillsSo many families are struggling during the coronavirus pandemic, and when neighbors in one Southwest Side community learned about a senior’s trouble, they stepped in – in a huge way.

Woman Says Her Arm Was Run Over By Truck In Violent Attack Downtown, Family Says Police Have Failed To Take ActionIn an incident that was caught on disturbing cellphone video, a woman was left bleeding on a Chicago sidewalk after she said she was intentionally hit by a truck. But instead of a police investigation, her family said they have been given the runaround.

Memorial Service Held For Those Who Have Died Of COVID-19A memorial was held in Chicago Thursday night to remember those who have died from COVID-19.

Inmate Writes, 'The Government Made Me Attack R. Kelly'In a legal filing this week, an inmate at the Metropolitan Correctional Center claims he sneaked into R. Kelly’s jail cell with every intention of attacking the singer.