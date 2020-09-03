CHICAGO (CBS)– An off-duty law enforcement officer shot a suspect during an attempted armed hijacking in the South Shore neighborhood Thursday.
Police said the off-duty law enforcement officer was driving through an alley, near Phillips Avenue and 79th Street just before 2:30 a.m., when two to three offenders approached him. One offender displayed a gun and told the officer to get out of the car, before firing a shot.
The officer shot back, striking one of the offenders in the arm. Police located that offender in the lobby of a nearby building. The suspect was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center and was placed in custody.
Police are searching for the other offenders.
The victim is a law enforcement officer, but is not with the Chicago Police Department and he was not injured.