CHICAGO (CBS)– The U.S. Department of Labor estimates 24,116 new unemployment claims were filed during the week of August 24 in Illinois, according to the DOL’s weekly claims report released Thursday.

While this number is based on advanced estimates, the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) will be releasing a final number later Thursday.

There were 881,000 new claims filed across the country last week.

The U.S. Department of Labor estimates 25,333 new unemployment claims were filed during the week of August 17 in Illinois.

The U.S. Department of Labor estimates 21,956 new unemployment claims were filed during the week of August 10 in Illinois.

The U.S. Department of Labor estimates 22,387 new claims in Illinois new unemployment claims were filed during the week of August 3 in Illinois.

The U.S. Department of Labor estimates 24,712 new unemployment claims were filed during the week of July 27 in Illinois.

CBS 2 spoke with four IDES employees. For the first time, these workers offered a glimpse into the challenges IDES employees face daily working to get thousands of new unemployment claims processed, as well as the factors they believe contribute to why so many people have not received their benefits.

CBS 2 has extensively reported about how unemployment has surged in Illinois and neighboring states during the coronavirus pandemic.