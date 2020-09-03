CHICAGO (CBS) — Northwest suburban Schaumburg is getting $550,000 from the federal government’s CARES Act.
The money will help ease economic challenges brought on by the pandemic.
On Thursday morning, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle made the announcement and urged other suburbs to try for their share.
Preckwinkle said priority for allocating funds is based on immediate health needs, population and income. Money can be used for direct pandemic needs including personal protective equipment (PPE) and payroll costs for first responders.
Suburban municipalities have to submit funding applications by September 30.
PRESS CONFERENCE: I’ll be joined by @SchaumburgIL Mayor Tom Dailly, County Commr. Kevin Morrison & Illinois State Representative Michelle Mussman for an announcement on CARES Act funding distribution to our suburban municipalities.
Watch live at 9:30 a.m.: https://t.co/wvz8dVDKHL pic.twitter.com/hzKNem148d
— Toni Preckwinkle (@ToniPreckwinkle) September 3, 2020