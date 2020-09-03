Kentucky Derby 2020: 'Saturday Could Be Coronation Of Potentially Great Horse In Tiz The Law' Says SportsLine Writer Gene MenezSportsLine senior writer Gene Menez breaks down Tiz the Law's shot at taking the second leg of the Triple Crown on Saturday.

Tom Seaver, Hall Of Fame Pitcher Who Led 'Miracle Mets' To Overtake 1969 Cubs, Dies At 75

4 Errors For White Sox As They Fall To Minnesota TwinsJosh Donaldson returned from the injured list with two hits and two RBIs for the Minnesota Twins, who beat the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night.

Baez, Hendricks Lead Cubs Over PiratesJavier Baez hit a three-run home run and Kyle Hendricks pitched one-run ball over six innings Wednesday night to lead the Chicago Cubs to a victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Willy T. Ribbs On Superstar Racing Experience Series Coming To CBS In 2021: 'It's Like A Pro Bowl'The racing legend discusses joining the series, the new documentary on his life and career, and the best advice he ever got from Muhammad Ali.

Cubs Beat Pirates 8-7Lead the Cubs to an 8-7 win over the Pirates on Tuesday night.