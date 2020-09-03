ROCHESTER, N.Y. (CBS) — Rochester, New York Mayor Lovely Warren said Thursday that she is suspending the officers involved in the arrest of Chicago resident Daniel Prude, who died in police custody in March.

As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported, Warren said she is making the move against the advice of counsel.

“I am suspending the officers in question today against council’s advice, and I urge the attorney general to complete her investigation,” Warren said, as quoted by CBS affiliate WROC-TV in Rochester. “I understand that the union may sue the city for this, they shall feel free to do so — I have been sued before.”

Local civil rights groups gathered on the steps of City Hall in Rochester earlier Thursday to demand the immediate firing and prosecution of the officers who are involved, WROC reported. The Rochester City Council also formally requested that the officers by placed on administrative leave until an investigation by the New York state Attorney General’s office is finished, WROC reported.

Prude was a Chicago resident visiting Rochester when his brother called the police because he was having a mental health issue.

From there, the moments leading up to his eventual death were all captured on police body camera.

“The man is defenseless, butt-naked on the ground. He was cuffed up already,” Daniel Prude’s brother, Joe Prude, said Wednesday. “I mean, come on. How many more brothers need to die for society to understand that this needs to stop?”

The body cam video shows Rochester officers detaining a naked 41-year-old Daniel Prude in the early hours of March 23. Prude was ordered to lie on the ground.

Police put his hands behind his back and handcuffed him.

The video shows Prude yelling and spitting as he lies completely naked on the snow-covered ground. A white spit hood is placed on his head.

Later, an officer appears to be pushing his head into the pavement.

Prude was taken to the hospital, where he died days later. His death was ruled a homicide, caused by “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint.”

The Monroe County, New York Medical Examiner’s office report showed that Pride also had a small amount of PCP in his system at the time of his death, which could explain his erratic behavior.

Prude was from Chicago and his family said he was living in an apartment building in in Auburn Gresham.

As per an executive order from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in May, state Attorney General Letitia James will investigate all cases in which law enforcement officers are involved in civilians’ deaths.

Representatives of the Community Justice Initiative said protests would go on “non-stop” in Rochester until justice is served, and also called for the resignation of Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary, WROC reported.