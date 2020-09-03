CHICAGO (CBS)– A suspect is in custody and charges are pending after a 10-year-old girl died and a 5-year-old boy was critically injured when a vehicle fleeing police struck two cars In Auburn Gresham.
Chicago Police say they tried unsuccessfully pulling over a black car for traffic violations – presumably this badly-damaged Mercedes Benz with dealer plates that ended up crashing into the Spicers’ family car.
The driver of the black car did not stop for police, and instead the tried getting away. But first, that driver hit a gray car driven by a 57-year old woman while fleeing west on 80th Street, and the driver finally slammed into a tan car with the Spicer family inside after turning onto Halsted Street.
Kevin Spicer and the woman in the other car were both taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
Family was inconsolable outside the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital after learning a violent car crash killed Da’Karia Spicer, 10. Her little brother Dhaamir, just 5, was severely injured in the wreck. Their dad Kevin, 43, was also injured.
As CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported Wednesday, the children were in the car with their dad to pick up a laptop so the girl could start e-learning. Following the deadly crash, the Chicago Police Department’s chase policy is once again in question.
Police released the following statement: “This is a devastating loss of life and our sincerest condolences go out to the family and all those impacted by this tragic incident. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has been notified of this incident and will conduct an investigation into this matter. CPD’s Major Accidents Investigation Unit will also conduct a thorough investigation of this event.”