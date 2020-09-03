4 Errors For White Sox As They Fall To Minnesota TwinsJosh Donaldson returned from the injured list with two hits and two RBIs for the Minnesota Twins, who beat the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night.

Baez, Hendricks Lead Cubs Over PiratesJavier Baez hit a three-run home run and Kyle Hendricks pitched one-run ball over six innings Wednesday night to lead the Chicago Cubs to a victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Willy T. Ribbs On Superstar Racing Experience Series Coming To CBS In 2021: 'It's Like A Pro Bowl'The racing legend discusses joining the series, the new documentary on his life and career, and the best advice he ever got from Muhammad Ali.

Cubs Beat Pirates 8-7Lead the Cubs to an 8-7 win over the Pirates on Tuesday night.

White Sox Lose To Twins, Fall Into Tie With Cleveland For First Place In AL CentralByron Buxton returned with a bang and so did Michael Pineda, rallying the Minnesota Twins past the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night to snap a six-game losing streak.

'Tom Brady And Bill Belichick Changed The NFL Forever': Jeff Benedict On New England Patriots Book 'The Dynasty'Author Jeff Benedict takes us behind the scenes of the greatest dynasty in NFL history with never before told stories about the New England Patriots, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.