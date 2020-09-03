PARK RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) — A car was left with riddled with bullets in an attack recently, and while the Uber Eats driver survived, he was left with a bullet lodged in his head.

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar spoke to the driver’s wife, who still can’t believe it happened.

Tim Rohr just found out Thursday night that he has to face serious surgery coming up early next week at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he is being treated.

Rohr was simply driving for Uber and stopped at a red light, when he found himself in the middle of a shootout. Bullets ripped holes into the white Ford that Rohr was driving, and one of them ended up in his head.

“The bullet entered his back, went through his left lung, up his neck, through his sinus, and is lodged now in his brain near the pituitary gland,” said Rohr’s wife, Lori Rohr.

Tim Rohr lost vision in one eye, but his wife gripped onto one of the few positives – he has not lost any cognitive ability.

“It seems pretty miraculous,” she said. “I don’t think that I’ve processed it yet, so I’m in crisis mode right now.”

Tim Rohr was on a food delivery for Uber Eats last month stopped at a red light near Archer Avenue and Pershing Road. Police said that firestorm of bullets came from a white Acura sedan.

“I believe there were 30 bullets shot at him,” Lori Rohr said. “I was told that there were 30 casings.”

The husband of 27 years and father to a teenage girl doesn’t have benefits through Uber.

But a family friend is trying to ease the burden of hospital costs by raising funds for the Rohrs.

“I’ve seen the worst of humanity and now I’ve seen the best of humanity,” Lori Rohr said. “I can’t believe how supportive and generous everyone has been. I am very touched.”

Police have not arrested Tim Rohr’s shooter.