By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:CTA, CTA Red Line, Dan Ryan Expressway, Motorcycle Crash

CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman is dead and a man is in serious condition after a motorcycle crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway early Friday morning.

Illinois State Police said a motorcycle was speeding and struck the median wall.

Police said there were two people on the motorcycle at the time of the crash. Officials said the crash caused the two people to go over the wall and onto CTA tracks.

Southbound express lanes are back open.

Trains were stopped as emergency crews responded to the scene. Red Line trains are not running between Sox-35th and 63rd. Delays are expected.

 