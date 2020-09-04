CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman is dead and a man is in serious condition after a motorcycle crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway early Friday morning.
Illinois State Police said a motorcycle was speeding and struck the median wall.
What you see in this photo is a motorcycle. 1 woman is dead & a man is in serious condition after it crashed into median wall on the Dan Ryan.
Witnesses say the victims went over the fence into the CTA tracks. Express lanes closed at 47th. Likely through rush hour @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/v1GWECV2Pr
— Mugo Odigwe (@MugoOdigwe) September 4, 2020
Police said there were two people on the motorcycle at the time of the crash. Officials said the crash caused the two people to go over the wall and onto CTA tracks.
Southbound express lanes are back open.
Trains were stopped as emergency crews responded to the scene. Red Line trains are not running between Sox-35th and 63rd. Delays are expected.