Chicago Bears, Matt Nagy, NFL, quarterback

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy has seen his last practice of training camp and is joining assistant coaches for closed-door sessions to evaluate film on Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles to determine a winner in the quarterback battle.

The Bears coach suggested the decision could come sometime this weekend.

Chicago opens the season at Detroit.

