CHICAGO (CBS) — Cardinal Blase Cupich welcomed students to class Friday morning at St. Walter School in the Morgan Park neighborhood.
The cardinal helped take the temperatures of arriving students. The daily check is part of the Chicago Archdiocese’s COVID-19 guidelines for in-person learning.
Kids also got hand sanitizer when they enter the building and must wear masks. Cardinal Cupich also said a prayer outside with the teachers and staff before praying with all the students during morning announcements.