CHICAGO (CBS) — While there’s a chance for scattered storms on Sunday and Labor Day, Chicago is in for a mostly warm and sunny holiday weekend.
It will be clear and pleasant Friday night as winds relax and lows drop into the lower 60s.
Saturday will bring unlimited sunshine throughout the day, with a high in the low 80s, before storm chances build late Saturday night into Sunday.
Some storms could be strong or severe Sunday morning, with highs again in the low 80s, and then we could see a stray shower or storm chance left over on Labor Day.
A cool, unsettled pattern sets up for much of next week, with passing shower chances each day.