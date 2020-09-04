CHICAGO (CBS) — A former high-ranking ComEd official is facing bribery and conspiracy charges in a scheme to influence legislation affecting ComEd and involving Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.
Fidel Marquez, who was senior vice president for governmental external affairs at the utility giant from 2012 to 2019, is charged with giving out jobs, contracts and payments to benefit Madigan, referred to in court documents as “Public Official A.”
Marquez was charged according to a four page court filing released late Friday.
In July, federal prosecutors announced ComEd had been charged with a years-long bribery scheme that sought to influence Madigan by arranging for jobs, contracts, and payments to his allies and associates. The feds say ComEd admitted attempting to influence legislation regarding the regulatory process that determines the rates it is allowed to charge customers for electricity. ComEd acknowledged it stood to benefit by more than $150 million from that legislation.
RELATED: Six Chicago Aldermen Urge Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan To Resign As ComEd Pleads Not Guilty In Bribery Scandal | Illinois House Forms Special Investigative Committee To Probe Speaker Mike Madigan’s Role In ComEd Scandal
Under a three-year deferred prosecution agreement, ComEd will pay a record $200 million fine, and cooperate with an ongoing federal probe. If it meets its obligations under the agreement, the charges against ComEd will be dropped in 2023.
Marquez is specifically accused of sending a payment of $37,500 to “Company 1, a substantial portion of which was intended for associates of Public Official A.”
Madigan was not charged as part of the case and has denied any wrongdoing.
CBS 2 political consultant Irv Miller said the filing signals Marquez is cooperating with federal agents.