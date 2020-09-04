CHICAGO (CBS)– Indiana University is looking for volunteers to take part in the clinical trial of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine.
The IU School of Medicine is one of 81 sites in the U.S., and the only one in Indiana, chosen to test the vaccine in partnership with the University of Oxford in England.
Doctors say they need up to 1,500 people for a late-stage trial.
Previous trials suggest an immune response happens in 14 to 28 days. But for this trial, researchers will monitor volunteers for two years to track any long-term effects from the vaccine.