CHICAGO (CBS) — Some students at Joliet Catholic have tested positive for COVID-19, and parents say they got a voicemail message from the school Friday night saying in-person learning is over for at least a week.
The school sent out an email that does not specify where the students contracted the novel coronavirus, but it does tell families they are contact tracing.
CBS 2’s Steven Graves spoke with two parents who got a call about potential exposure. Both have children who are football players. They are worried it might be connected to the team.
CBS 2 tried reaching out to the school for more information to no avail.
In the email there is no mention of exactly how many students were exposed to or contracted COVID-19.
The school will be switching to e-learning.
Those with potential exposure will have to quarantine for 14 days. Other students will be able to return to school in a week after the school goes through a deep clean.
School just started last Monday.