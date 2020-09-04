How To Play CBS Chicago's Pro Football ChallengeThe football season is here. It's time to put your knowledge to the test with our Pro Football Challenge contest for a chance to win $1,000!

NWSL Releases Full Fall Broadcast Schedule For CBS, CBS All Access And CBS Sports NetworkThe NWSL return to CBS this Saturday with a Game of the Week between Sky Blue FC and Washington Spirit.

Luis Robert's Long Homer Helps White Sox Rout RoyalsLuis Robert’s 458-foot home run capped a second five-run inning of the night for Chicago as the White Sox defeated the Kansas City Royals Thursday night.

Mikal Smith, Son Of Lovie Smith, Accused Of Sex Trafficking And Money LaunderingMikal Smith, the son of Illini football coach and former Chicago Bears Head Lovie Smith, is facing sex trafficking and money laundering charges.

New Father Reynolds Homers As Pirates Top Cubs 6-2Kyle Schwarber, Victor Caratini and Jason Kipnis had two hits apiece for the Cubs, but the NL Central leaders ended a 5-5, 12-day road trip with a thud.

NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird On Challenge Cup, Upcoming Fall Series: 'We Generated A Lot Of Excitement For Our League And Our Players'The NWSL returns to CBS this weekend and commissioner Lisa Baird is excited to have the league front and center once more as it returns to action.