CHICAGO (CBS)– Offshore, a rooftop deck at Navy Pier, will remain open after Labor Day, despite the pier’s decision to close.
Navy Pier will temporarily close starting Sept. 8, in an “effort to limit the financial burden and impact of the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the organization.” Both indoor and outdoor spaces will be closed to the public.
Offshore, will be open from noon until 9 p.m. every week day, 11 a.m. until 10:30p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday.
Parties of no more than six people can make reservations using OpenTable.
All guests are required to wear masks upon entry and tables will be spaced out 7-feet to ensure social distancing.