CHICAGO (CBS) — Roxanne is the Paws Dog of the Week.

She is a very sweet two-year-old bulldog terrier who was returned to PAWS after her family could no longer take care of her.

Because of this change, she’s a little slow to warm up to new people. Once she does, she’ll be your best pal.

She would love nothing more than to be lavished with attention and belly rubs by best human friends. She likes all the attention on her, so she’d like to be the only pet in an adult home in a quiet area of the city.

Cookies, belly rubs, a place to nap is all this pup needs.

Roxanne, along with many other adorable dogs and cats, are available for adoption at PAWS Chicago through the virtual adoption process.

Just visit the PAWS Chicago website to learn more.