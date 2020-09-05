CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be mainly clear and mild early Saturday night, but by Sunday morning, a few strong storms could move into the area.

The timing right now is between 6 and 10 a.m., but that could change. The main threat is damaging winds and large hail, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Look for a lull during the middle of Sunday, then another round of strong storms could develop towards Sunday night.

A cooler and more wet pattern is coming for next week with several chances for rain.

For Saturday night, it will be mainly clear early then becoming partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will arrive after midnight. The low will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

For Sunday, look for partly sunny conditions after the early showers and thunderstorms. Another round of storms is possible by the evening. It will be breezy and warm with a high in the lower 80s.

Some scattered storms are also possible on Labor Day, but it will be partly sunny most of the day. Temps will be falling from the upper 70s to lower 70s late in the day.

It will be turning cooler with highs slipping back into the 60s by Tuesday. There is a chance of rain every day with the highest chances coming Tuesday and Thursday.