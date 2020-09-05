DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Ed Curran
CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be a sunny Saturday in the Chicago area and a bit warmer than Friday. Saturday will be the better day of the weekend.

Thunderstorms enter the picture Sunday morning, and they could be strong. More late day storms are possible, and there is a marginal chance of severe storms on Sunday.

Monday will bring a chance of isolated showers.
