CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be a sunny Saturday in the Chicago area and a bit warmer than Friday. Saturday will be the better day of the weekend.
Thunderstorms enter the picture Sunday morning, and they could be strong. More late day storms are possible, and there is a marginal chance of severe storms on Sunday.
Monday will bring a chance of isolated showers.
Forecast:
Saturday: Mostly sunny. 83
Saturday night: Mostly clear. Low 60s
Sunday: Morning storms. 82
