CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Saturday were asking for help from the public in finding a 14-year-old boy who is missing from the West Garfield Park neighborhood.
Marquise Williams was last seen earlier Saturday. He is missing from the 4000 block of West Van Buren Street.
Marquise is a Black male standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 230 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion.
It is unknown what he might be wearing, but it is believed to be gray jogging pants and either black and gold Nike flip-flop sandals or white Air Force One gym shoes.
Marquise may be in need of medical attention, police said.
He is known to frequent the areas near his home, as well as the nearby corner of Pulaski Road and Harrison Street.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Area Four detective at (312) 746-8255.