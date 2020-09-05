CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are warning businesses in the 14th police district on Chicago’s Northwest Side of an armed robbery and a recent attempted robbery.
Police say in both incidents a man, armed with a knife with a red handle, went into a pharmacy and demanded money. In one case he successfully took money from the store. He fled the scene in both incidents.
The incidents happened in the 2400 block of West North Avenue on Sept. 2 at 7:20 a.m. and about 17 minutes later in the 1300 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.
Police said the suspect is described as a black man between 28 and 38 years old, between 6 feet and 6 feet 2 inches, and between 180 and 200 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair and a dark brown complexion. He was wearing a face mask.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detects — Area Five at (312) 746-7394.