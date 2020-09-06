HARVEY, Ill. (CBS) — This Labor Day weekend, there was an outdoor party with a purpose in south suburban Harvey.
A charity block party was held at the former Finish Line Car Wash at 146th and Halsted streets.
Organizers handed out free clothing, toiletries, and other essentials to those who needed it.
Everyone also got to enjoy food, music, and games – and there were even free haircuts for the kids.
Onsite legal counsel was also available, as was a cleanup station for the homeless.
The goal of the event was bringing unity in a time of civil unrest and division, by demonstrating the power of goodwill and the capacity for everyone to make a meaningful impact.