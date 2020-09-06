CHICAGO (CBS) — Severe storms are still possible Sunday evening, with the best window for strong storms being between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.
Damaging winds, hail and even a few tornadoes are all threats.
The threat overall has lessened a bit because limited sunshine has broken through to destabilize the atmosphere enough. However, the situation is still being monitored.
Look for gusty winds late Sunday into the early night. It will be drying out for most of Labor Day with highs in the 70s then cooler with better chances of rain for the middle of next week.
Temperatures will fall late Monday. Expect only 60s for the highs Thursday.