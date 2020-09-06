CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Sunday announced 1,403 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an addition five confirmed deaths. This brings the total numbers of positive cases for the state to 249,580 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 8,171, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The total number of tests performed in the state is now at 4,418,372.
The recovery rate for the state is now at 96%, according to IDPH.
As of Sunday there were 1,644 ICU beds of 3,805 available in the state and 4,377 ventilators of 5,701 available.