By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Sunday announced 851 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional two confirmed deaths. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 99,804 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 3,140, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

Another 224 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive test on record.

So far 1,138,868 tests have been reported to the state, up from 1,129,078 Saturday.

To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov.